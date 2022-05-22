x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

SCFD: Sevier County deputy injured after crash

SCSO Chief Deputy Michael Hodges said that Deputy Dodd was hospitalized after a crash Sunday.

More Videos

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — According to Sevier County Sheriff's Office, a Sevier County deputy has been hospitalized after a crash.

Chief Deputy Michael Hodges said deputy Dodd was involved in a crash while on duty. Hodges said Dodd is stable, but has several obstacles to overcome.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Sevier County Fire Department and several other law enforcement agencies including Knox County Sheriff's Office and Cocke County Sheriff's Office wrote in social media posts their support for deputy Dodd and his family.

Prayers and positive thoughts for our friends at Sevier County Sheriff's Office. This Deputy was injured in the line of...

Posted by Sevier County Fire Department on Sunday, May 22, 2022

Related Articles