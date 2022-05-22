SCFD: Sevier County deputy injured after crash

SCSO Chief Deputy Michael Hodges said that Deputy Dodd was hospitalized after a crash Sunday.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — According to Sevier County Sheriff's Office, a Sevier County deputy has been hospitalized after a crash.

Chief Deputy Michael Hodges said deputy Dodd was involved in a crash while on duty. Hodges said Dodd is stable, but has several obstacles to overcome.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Sevier County Fire Department and several other law enforcement agencies including Knox County Sheriff's Office and Cocke County Sheriff's Office wrote in social media posts their support for deputy Dodd and his family.