Monroe Co. School Board candidate facing aggravated assault charges after road rage shooting

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Monroe County School Board candidate is accused of shooting into another car during a road-rage incident in late February 2022, according to arrest warrants.

Tyrome Ferguson is running for District 1 as a democratic nominee. He is up against Richard Bettis (R), John Ridgell (R) and Cotton Upton (D). The ballot requires voters to select two candidates they would want to serve in the district.

Patrick King and his family were traveling southbound on I-75, returning from a trip to Maryland when Tyrome Ferguson pulled up behind them and started flashing his high beams, according to the affidavit of complaint.

Ferguson drove up to the passenger side of King's car, and shot inside three times, court documents said. One of the bullets hit King in the chest and he was airlifted to UT Medical Center, his wife Ashley said.

In his statement to police, Ferguson said the action was self-defense and he "heard a loud bang coming from the victim's vehicle."

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said one of their troopers passed Ferguson's vehicle and it matched the description of the car involved in the shooting. THP said they questioned Ferguson and he confirmed he was involved in a road-rage incident.

In a phone interview with 10News, King said she does not think Ferguson should be on the school board. She said he could see there were children in the car. Her 8-year-old daughter still goes to therapy because of the shooting.