KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After about two years of negotiation and planning, a complex real estate deal that would shift key Knox County educational offices into a vacant TVA tower and put the Andrew Johnson Building back on the market is in the hands of the school board and Knox County Commission.

The Knox County Board of Education meets in a workshop Wednesday, Dec. 4, and holds a formal voting meeting the following Wednesday, Dec. 11.

The Knox County Commission then would proceed with its own consideration of the deal this month.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs addresses the media during a morning tour of the TVA East Tower.

WBIR

The vote is expected to be close, at least at the school board level. Both bodies must approve the deal.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, following months of work by his staff and that of former Mayor Tim Burchett, wants to begin leasing the 12 floors of TVA Tower East. The bottom six would be for the school system's central offices, and the top six could be used by the University of Tennessee system.

RELATED: Superintendent Thomas now supports school office move to TVA tower

RELATED: UT trustees approve possible system move to TVA tower

RELATED: UT System weighs possible rental deal with Knox County downtown

RELATED: Commission, board hear and weigh merits of deal to lease TVA tower for schools

The school system has been in the Andrew Johnson Building on Gay Street more than 20 years. The building is an old hotel, built in the late 1920s. Its space is chopped up and narrow -- not conducive to open office space.

If school administrators leave the AJ Building, private developer BNA Associates of Nashville is prepared to buy the building for $6 million and turn it into a boutique hotel.

Jacobs and his county staff favor the deal for several reasons. It'll put the AJ Building back on the tax rolls, improve the KCS's working space and allow UT educators to become neighbors, creating possible options for working together.

What the AJ Building would be valued at for tax purposes still must be determined. It's been off the tax rolls many years.

Records distributed last week to county officials and obtained by 10News lay out the terms of the deal.

Andrew Johnson Building

One document, a memo of understanding between the mayor, County Commission, the school board and Superintendent Bob Thomas, states the county "will use proceeds to offset buildout costs of floors P-6. Additionally, Knox County government will pay all buildout costs associated with the TVA East Tower, and cover moving expenses."

The MOU states the school board would absorb no operating costs tied to the tower for an initial 15-year lease term. The county and school board would have the option afterward to exercise five more five-year options.

By then, it's even possible the county could end up acquiring the building.

The county will start out paying TVA 37.5 cents a square foot for the space, with 1 percent increases each of the first five years.

"The rate is back-end loaded with the Year 6 rate stepping up to (64 cents) a square foot with 1 percent annual increases for the rest of the term and any extended terms," a contracts summary states.

Downtown office space goes for much more per square foot.

TVA will be responsible for building repairs and replacements.

Knox County will have to pay for security, custodial services, trash removal, pest control and mail delivery. The government will have its own building entrance security measures, according to the county.

"Knox County will be required to adhere to TVA and federal security requirements, including mail screening," the contracts summary states.

As part of the deal, TVA also will sell its Summer Place parking garage and office space near the TVA East Tower, which sits alongside the West Tower at the head of Market Square. Summer Place is nearby, featuring 700 parking spaces.

With downtown traffic increasing and parking space limited, acquisition of the parking garage is considered a premium. The garage and adjoining office space would cost $1.6 million.

Knox County will have to provide its own chilled water to cool Summer Place starting in June 2021, records state.

TVA will have the right to keep 20 of the parking spaces in the garage's first floor for as long as TVA keeps its primary corporate headquarters in the West Tower.

It also gets an option to use "up to 400 parking spaces (at Summer Place) at fair market rates for up to 40 years after closing..."