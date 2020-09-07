School board member proposes removal of Black Lives Matter mural in front of A-E Magnet School

Evetty Satterfield, who represents the district, says that the mural was not an inclusive community effort

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox Co. School Board member is asking the city to remove a Black Lives Matter mural that was painted on the street in front of Austin-East Magnet School last weekend.

Some members of the Black Lives Matter movement started the mural on Martin Luther King Jr. Ave, but were asked to stop because they had not obtained proper city permits that would allow it. Some community members were angered by the decision.

Now, Evetty Satterfield, who represents District 1 and Austin-East High on the school board, has proposed that the mural be removed and replaced with something that the entire community is involved in.

"The events that transpired on July 4 were not an accurate reflection of the East Knoxville community. East Knoxville residents take pride in our community, understand and appreciate our historical context, and we love our school," Satterfield said in a press release posted on her Facebook page.

She said that people most impacted by the mural will be the students when they return to school, who may have had no part in planning for it or creating it. She worried that it could be a site for future protests and counter-protests near the school.

"The amount of attention, confusion, and divisiveness that has transpired brings grave concerns about what will happen when our scholars return to their beloved school," she wrote. "While Black Lives Matter is liberating for some, it is just as triggering for others."

Satterfield requested that the mural be removed before school starts and asked that the city work with community organizations to create Black Lives Matter artwork in a neutral location.