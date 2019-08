SEYMOUR, Tenn. — A scary moment for one driver, when the school bus she was driving caught on fire Friday night.

Seymour Fire was called in to assist at 8:58 p.m. The driver says people were honking at her so she pulled over and saw the back wheels were on fire.

Nobody was on board except for her.

Seymour Fire says when firefighters arrived, the bus was engulfed. The driver had pulled off the road and had stopped at 8326 Chapman Highway.