Rhea County — Michael Wayne Ledbetter, a Rhea County Schools bus driver, was under the influence while on the job on Wednesday, the Rhea County Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post, and was charged with driving under the influence with a child under the age of 18, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony reckless endangerment.

Deputies were asked by the Rhea County Schools transportation department to perform a welfare check on Ledbetter, the driver of bus 41, the post explained, around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The department asked them to perform the check after they had received several complaints from parents of children on the bus that Ledbetter might be intoxicated, according to the post.

Transportation supervisor Ronnie Holloway radioed the bus and had it pull over on US 27 just north of Rhea Medical Center, the post said.

When deputies arrived, they spoke to Ledbetter and said he had an "odor of intoxicant about him," the post said. They then had him perform a series of field sobriety tests, and he was asked to submit a blood alcohol/drug screen, which he agreed to.

He was then taken into custody and transported to the Rhea County Jail, the post said, on charges of driving under the influence with a child under the age of 18, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony reckless endangerment.

