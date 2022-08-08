No children on board & no injuries reported after school bus catches fire on I-40 East

Rural Metro Fire said that around 1:18 p.m. they responded to reports about a school bus on fire near the I-40 and I-75 split, near Watt Road.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said that around 1:18 p.m. Thursday they responded to calls about a school bus on fire. They said it was on I-40 East, near the I-40 and I-75 split towards Watt Road.

They also emphasized that no children were on board and the driver was found safe outside. The fire was extinguished and the bus was cleared off the interstate, according to a release from Rural Metro Fire.

The driver said he thought he blew a motor and when he pulled over, he discovered the school bus was on fire, according to a release from Rural Metro Fire. They also said the bus was from Morgan County.