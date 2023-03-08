'Safety starts at the bus stop' | THP urges families take steps to stay safe while waiting for school bus

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said students should stay visible and stand back from the curb while waiting for the school bus.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Across East Tennessee, students are returning to the bus stop with backpacks filled with papers and books, waiting to be picked up and head to class.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol posted on social media urging students and their parents to take steps to stay safe at the bus stop. They said students should make sure to stay visible and stand back from the curb. Students should also wait for the school bus to come to a complete stop before walking up and trying to step on.

Avoid playing near the street, and families should arrive at the bus stop early to avoid rushing onto the school bus. Students should wait at least five steps away from the curb.

Children should also never walk behind a school bus, and if they need to cross the street, they should make sure to walk at least ten ft. in front of the bus before crossing. They should be able to make eye contact with the driver before crossing, to confirm that the bus driver can see them.