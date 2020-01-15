Students at Christian Academy of Knoxville and Claiborne County Schools will get an extra long weekend because of illness.

Both schools announced they will canceling classes Thursday, Jan. 16, and Friday, Jan. 17, because so many kids were sick.

CAK is asking parents and students to wash their backpacks, jackets, outerwear and other gear to remain as germ-free as possible. It's also asking parents to keep children at home and not plan any sleepovers.

The school said its maintenance team will be working through the holiday weekend with the cleaning team to do a deep cleaning of its buildings and athletic facilities. Faculty and staff will need permission from their immediate supervisor to access the facility before students return Tuesday morning.