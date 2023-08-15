Some schools face bus delays and closures due to road flooding

McMinn and Monroe County Schools make changes to the school day due to flooding caused by storms.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — McMinn and Monroe County Schools see significant flooding in the area.

Due to flooding caused by Monday night storms, Monroe Co. school bus routes 22, 23, and 27 will not run Tuesday, Aug. 15.

All other buses are running on time.

Due to debris and flooding on the roadways, McMinn Co. Schools has canceled the school day for students and will have employees return on a delayed schedule at 10 a.m.

The school has advised students in the Tellico area to use extreme caution and stay home if roads are potentially hazardous.

Students will not be penalized if they are unable to safely get to school today.

