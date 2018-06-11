Knoxville — Powerful storms that rolled through East Tennessee overnight and early Tuesday morning caused at least 30,000 KUB and 10,000 LCUB customers to lose power, downed trees and power lines across the area and damaged several buildings and vehicles.

Various agencies are responding to clean up the storm damage after reports of many downed trees in roadways and electricity and traffic light outages in West Knoxville, according to a news release from Sgt. Scott Noe with the City of Knoxville.

One person died and two were taken to the hospital in Middle Tennessee as the storms moved through that area.

As storms move through the area, we currently have nearly 32,000 customers without power. Crews are responding and we will provide regular updates here throughout the morning. pic.twitter.com/7nQKEzETq9 — Knoxville Utilities Board (@KnoxKUB) November 6, 2018

The Knoxville Fire Department reported a down tree limb pierced through a fire engine's windshield while they were responding to a fire alarm at Ten Mile Center, but no one was injured by the limb, according to a tweet from Knoxville Fire. The truck is now out of service.

While responding to a fire alarm at Ten Mile Center, a down tree limb pierced Engine 21’s windshield. No injuries are reported, and the truck is out of service being swapped for a reserve. pic.twitter.com/tqtru4PNz1 — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) November 6, 2018

A tree was also on a house on Tobler Lane in West Knoxville, but there were no reported injuries, KFD tweeted, The tweet also said Paper Mill at Hollywood was closed due to a tree down.

Tree on house on Tobler Ln. in West Knoxville, a second tree on a home in North Hills. No injuries reported thus far. Paper mill at Hollywood closed due to tree down. — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) November 6, 2018

There was a down tree that blocked the eastbound lane of 4070 Kingston Pike near Anteelah and KFD asked the public to avoid the area.

East bound lane of 4070 Kingston Pk near Anteelah at the Greek Orthadox Church is blocked due to down tree. Avoid area. — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) November 6, 2018

Emerald Academy in Knoxville is closed today, the school announced in a tweet, due to "inclement weather," and there will be no classes.

Parents & Scholars: Emerald Academy is CLOSED today, November 6, 2018, due to inclement weather. There are NO classes. Thank you! — Emerald Academy (@EmeraldScholars) November 6, 2018

Christian Academy of Knoxville tweeted out that school will be canceled Tuesday due to power outages and storm damage on the school's campus.

CAK will be closed today, Tuesday, November 6, due to power outages and storm damage on campus. All scheduled events on campus will be rescheduled for a later date. pic.twitter.com/MaTAxfRN94 — CAK Warriors (@cakwarriors) November 6, 2018

Tate's School is also closed for the day. Etowah and Webb Schools will be delayed for two hours.

