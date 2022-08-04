Saving money | Packing school lunches on a budget

Here's how you can save money as kids head back to school.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Packing school lunches can get expensive, but it doesn't have to break the bank.

The average parent packs $2 worth of pre-packaged goodies into each school lunch which costs around $720 for two kids each year, according to Living on a Dime.

Here are some ways you can cut back on the cost:

Invest in a reusable lunch container or bento box

Buying plastic bags over and over can add up over time.

Even though reusable lunch boxes may require an upfront investment, it will save money in the long run plus cut down on environmentally harmful waste.

Buy in bulk

Don't buy individual snack packs.

Just spoon it into a small container and you'll save big over time.

The same applies to dry goods and other snacks you buy in bulk.

Plan your school lunch choices and pack with the seasons

Choosing foods that are in season locally can also be cost-effective.

For example, apples are cheapest in the fall. Strawberries are cheapest in June. Peaches and pears are cheapest right now.

Consider buying frozen foods

Frozen berries can be more financially savvy than buying fresh ones.