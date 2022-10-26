New poultry plant will bring over 200 jobs to Campbell County

$15 million will be used to upgrade the plant at 241 Elkins Road, according to a release from Gold Creek Foods.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — Gold Creek Foods officials, alongside Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, announced that they will invest $15 million to upgrade a manufacturing plant in Campbell County.

Gold Creek Foods acquired the assets of Campos Foods LLC, which shut down its beef processing operations earlier this year.

The plant at 241 Elkins Road will be updated and converted into a poultry further processing facility. This will create 218 new jobs in Caryville and allow Gold Creek Foods to increase production by running 50 million pounds of par-fried and fully cooked chicken products per year.

"I thank Gold Creek Foods for placing its trust in Tennessee and strengthening our position as one of the fastest-growing states in the country. This significant investment in Campbell County will create more than 200 jobs for Tennesseans, and I look forward to seeing how the region is positively impacted in the years to come," Lee said about the future plant.

Gold Creek Foods is one of the nation's largest full-service chicken processors.

"We are so excited for the employees that will go back to work and for their families that will have a better Christmas than expected thanks to the great investment of Gold Creek Foods. Thank you to our partners at the industrial development board, county commission and State of Tennessee for their efforts in bringing this great company to our community, which will positively impact Campbell County for years to come," Campbell County Mayor Jack Lynch said regarding the plant.