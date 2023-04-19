TBI: Knoxville man charged in Campbell County man's overdose death

DeAnthony Gilmore-Page was charged with the second-degree murder of Abraham Wallace, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man was arrested after an overdose death in Campbell County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A joint investigation between the TBI and the Campbell County Sheriff's Office began in April 2021 after Abraham Wallace was found dead in the 300 block of Cumberland Overlook Lane.

Wallace's death was caused by fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity, the TBI said.

During the investigation, agents determined that DeAnthony Gilmore-Page was one of the people who gave the drugs to Wallace, according to the TBI.

An indictment was returned in January 2023 charging Gilmore-Page with one count of second-degree murder. On Wednesday, he was taken into custody and booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $100,000 bond.