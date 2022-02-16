x
Scott Campbell Morgan

CFD: Three dead after mobile home fire in Campbell County

One male and two females died after a fire broke out in a mobile home in Caryville, according to the Caryville Fire Department.
CARYVILLE, Tenn. — One male and two females are dead after a mobile home fire in Caryville. 

The Caryville Fire Department received a call for a fire on Bruce Gap Road at Park Place Road around 5:25 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Caryville Fire Department, Jacksboro Fire Department, and Lafollette Fire Department all responded to the fire, according to CFD. 

There are approximately 25 firefighters still on the scene, CFD said. 

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting CFD in the investigation, according to CFD. 

This situation is ongoing and we will continue to update you as we learn more. 

