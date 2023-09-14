x
Scott Campbell Morgan

Morgan County deputy saves woman from submerged car

"We are proud of and appreciate Deputy Taylor and his quick actions," Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter said.
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Morgan County Sheriff's Office deputy is being recognized after rescuing a woman from a submerged car Wednesday night. 

Deputy Tony Taylor responded to a crash with an injury along Highway 62. Upon arrival, the deputy found a car submerged in a pond, MCSO said. 

Taylor jumped into the pond and rescued a woman in the car, according to MCSO. 

"We are proud of and appreciate Deputy Taylor and his quick actions to fulfill his duty as a sworn law enforcement officer, saving this woman's life. I, along with this office and all of Morgan County citizens value and appreciate servants like Deputy Taylor and the acts of his dedicated service," Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter said. 

