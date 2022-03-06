Scott County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help in locating missing man

Curtis Lee Lowe was last seen leaving his home in the Smokey Creek Community on Feb. 6, 2022.

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Scott County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a man last seen a month ago.

Curtis Lee Lowe was last seen leaving his home in the Smokey Creek Community on Feb. 6, 2022. He was driving a 2013 silver Toyota Corolla with a silver spoiler, SCSO said.

Lowe has blue eyes with short brown hair. He is 5'4" and weighs 145 pounds, according to SCSO.