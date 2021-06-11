Woman hit by car in Campbell County

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — A woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a car in Campbell county on Friday night, according to the LaFollette Police Department and Campbell County dispatch.
A Lifestar helicopter took the woman to the hospital. Her condition is currently unknown, the LPD said.
She is the second pedestrian to be struck by a car in LaFollette yesterday.
On Friday morning, a man was killed after he was hit by a school bus, according to the LPD.
The situation is ongoing and we will update you as we learn more.