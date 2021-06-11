Woman hit by car in Campbell County

The woman is the second pedestrian to get hit by a car on Friday in LaFollette.

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — A woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a car in Campbell county on Friday night, according to the LaFollette Police Department and Campbell County dispatch.

A Lifestar helicopter took the woman to the hospital. Her condition is currently unknown, the LPD said.

She is the second pedestrian to be struck by a car in LaFollette yesterday.

On Friday morning, a man was killed after he was hit by a school bus, according to the LPD.