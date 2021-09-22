"It's too dadgum rough for it" | Scott Co. homeowner on neighborhood roads

Roger King lives off Straight Fork Road in Huntsville, Tenn.

HUNTSVILLE, Tennessee — Roger King lives off Straight Fork Road in Huntsville, Tennessee and said he hasn't seen enough maintenance on his road over the last 7 years.

King said the county doesn't clean the ditch lines on the side of the road, so the water ends up staying on the road and damaging the surface.

A University of New Hampshire paper said ditch lines slope off the side of the road and their purpose is to carry water away from roadways. The paper said it's important to keep them clean or otherwise roads will deteriorate more quickly.

"I've never seen them clean the first ditch line out since I've been over here," said King.

King said the roadway damages his car and his neighbors' cars.

"You hit a hole, warp a wheel or bust a belt in a tire, that costs money," King said. "Money a lot of people over here don’t have."

King said he's seen the roadway damage in real-time. The Scott County Road Department installed a culvert near his house, to re-direct some of the water underneath the roads instead of over them.

The county installed the culvert around two months ago, and it's already eroding away because of the water coming down the roadway, according to King.

King said he called the Scott County Road Department many times over the past few months, but they haven't fixed the road.

He wants them to dig new ditch lines and resurface the road.

The Scott County Road Department told 10News they don't have the resources to maintain every road as well as they would like, but they plan to re-dig the ditches on the side of Straight Fork Road.