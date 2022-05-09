Scott Co. Sheriff's Office searching for man reported missing on Thursday

Authorities said Justin Lowe, 41, was reported missing May 5 from a home near the Widows Lane area of Pioneer.

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Scott County Sheriff's said Monday that they were searching for a man who was reported missing May 5 from a home near the Widows Lane area of Pioneer.

They said Justin Lowe, 41, was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, brown shorts, tennis shoes and carrying a camouflage backpack. Widows Lane is located off Annadell Road, outside of Huntsville.

Anyone who has information about Lowe's location should call the sheriff's office at 423-663-2245. Additional information about Lowe was not immediately available, including information about where he could be.