Scott Co. Sheriff's Office searching for man reported missing on Thursday

Authorities said Justin Lowe, 41, was reported missing May 5 from a home near the Widows Lane area of Pioneer.
Credit: Scott County Sheriff's Office

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Scott County Sheriff's said Monday that they were searching for a man who was reported missing May 5 from a home near the Widows Lane area of Pioneer.

They said Justin Lowe, 41, was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, brown shorts, tennis shoes and carrying a camouflage backpack. Widows Lane is located off Annadell Road, outside of Huntsville.

Anyone who has information about Lowe's location should call the sheriff's office at 423-663-2245. Additional information about Lowe was not immediately available, including information about where he could be.

If you know the whereabouts or have seen Justin Lowe, please call the sheriff's dispatch at: 423-663-2245

Posted by Scott County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 9, 2022

