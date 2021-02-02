Scott County among TN counties in line for federal disaster help after February weather

President Joe Biden approved disaster relief funding Wednesday. At least six people in Tennessee died as a result of the storms.

Scott County is among 13 counties in Tennessee in line to get disaster relief tied to February winter storms.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday formally declared a disaster had occurred in parts of the state Feb. 11-19 because of severe winter storms.

Federal aid will be made available to supplement state and local recovery efforts in these counties: Scott, Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, DeKalb, Fentress, Jackson, Moore, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Shelby, and Smith.

At least six people died as a result of the storms in the state. Kentucky also suffered. Brutal weather also hits parts of Texas and the Southeast.

"Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storms..." a White House statement Wednesday reads.