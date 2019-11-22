Santa got busted Thursday. It wasn't for a long-rumored hit-and-run incident involving a reindeer -- the Scott County Sheriff's Office said it was a case of 'family harassment.'

On Thursday, Santa, Huntsville Mayor Dennis Jeffers, and other community members were sent to jail and 'bailed out' for various make-believe crimes to benefit a good cause. It's all part of a Jail-A-Thon that benefits their yearly Shop with a Cop program to help kids in need have a joyful Christmas.

Thankfully, Santa was able to post bail. Sheriff Ronnie Phillips said he hung around the Scott County Jail for a little while to check his list twice before returning to the North Pole.