SCSO: Scott Co. deputy arrested and charged with domestic assault against family member

The Scott County Sheriff's Office said Rachel Thomas, 27, was arrested and taken to the Scott County Detention Center Wednesday night.
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Scott County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that a deputy was arrested and charged with domestic assault against a family member.

They said Rachel Thomas, 27, was taken to the Scott County Detention Center and was being held on a $1,000 bond and was also serving a mandatory 12-hour hold. According to a press release, SCSO was notified about the incident by Oneida Police Department.

Sheriff Brian Keeton said that Thomas was immediately placed on administrative leave and all law enforcement authority was taken away pending an internal review.

"We in no way condone this behavior and will not tolerate this alleged unlawful action. We don't for the general public nor will we for anyone in our profession. We appreciate the cooperation and professionalism of the Oneida Police Department and will work with and be available to any needs or requests," he said.

