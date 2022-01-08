'Unacceptable': Scott Co. sheriff suspends 2 deputies amid internal review of video

The sheriff also announced his office would require new and additional law enforcement training on ethical communication and de-escalation after the incident.

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips announced he has suspended two deputies as his office conducts an internal review of a video circulating through the county involving three deputies.

The sheriff said he suspended two deputies pending the conclusion of a "full and complete" internal review of the incident.

Phillips said the video that's circulating on social media was taken by an officer, calling the behavior in it "unacceptable." The context behind the video is not clear, but it shows a woman with only one leg outside a building yelling at someone recording her. A man can be heard laughing, and at one point a man tells the woman, "You're satanic."

The woman claimed in the video that two people had their phones out and were recording her.

"I'm sick of how you people treat me," the woman in the video said.

A man could then be heard saying to the woman, "You look like you're possessed," and, "Literally no one in this county cares what you have to say."

The video cuts off right as one man said "pathetic" before the woman replied, "You are."

On Saturday, Phillips apologized for the "unprofessional manner" in which the deputies handled the incident.

"My deputies know the standard that is expected of them not only by me, but the citizens of this wonderful county we serve," he said. "I want to assure each of you that immediate corrective action has been taken by me personally. Going forward, I want our county to know that situations such as these will not be tolerated by the Scott County Sheriff's Office."

On Monday, Phillips announced new and additional law enforcement training requirements in light of the incident, including ethical communication, de-escalation tactics, and managing mentally ill persons. He said these initiatives will be part of the annual training requirements for SCSO employees.