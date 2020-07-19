Scott County Sheriff's Office: 12-year-old involved in ATV crash Saturday and sent to hospital

He was taken to UT Medical Center and then to a children's hospital, according to officials with the sheriff's department.

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials with the Scott County Sheriff's Department said a 12-year-old boy was involved in an ATV accident Saturday, and that he was sent to the hospital with injuries.

He was taken to the UT Medical Center and then to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital, according to officials with the sheriff's department. They also said that he was expected to make a full recovery, according to authorities.