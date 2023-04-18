x
Scott Co. Sheriff's Office offering reward for information in March 14 barn arson

The Scott County Sheriff's Office said that the barn was located directly across from the Black Creek Cross Roads Church.

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Scott County Sheriff's Office said they are offering an award for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for a barn arson on March 14.

They said that the barn was located at 210 Old Huntsville Jamestown Road, directly across from the Black Creek Cross Roads Church in the West Robbins community. They said the barn burned down on March 14, at around 4:15 p.m.

Anyone with information about the arson and the person responsible for it can reach out to the sheriff's office at 423-663-3111 to share information. They said the award is available in conjunction with the property owners.

REWARD OFFERED FOR ARSON Cash Reward up to $2000 The Scott County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the property...

