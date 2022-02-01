Scott County Sheriff's Office mourns after death of deputy

In a statement, Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips said SRO Deputy April Duncan died at her home on Monday afternoon after a reported 911 call.

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Scott County Sheriff's Office is mourning after the death of a deputy.

In a statement, Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips said SRO Deputy April Duncan died at her home on Monday afternoon after a reported 911 call.

Duncan was 33 years old and a 2005 graduate of Oneida High School.

Phillips said she "was a tremendous servant" and started her career with the Tennessee Department of Corrections in 2015 before serving at the sheriff’s office in the corrections division in April 2019.

The sheriff said Duncan "excelled and served with distinction" and was promoted to Corrections Sergeant in August 2020.

"As her work ethic would prove, her service and standards as a public servant would keep her moving forward," the sheriff said in part in the statement.

In August 2021, she accepted a transfer to the SRO division of the sheriff’s office where she served the Scott County Schools as a deputy sheriff, according to the statement.

"She was accepted and loved by the students, teachers and staff within the school system," Phillips said.

Duncan graduated the Law Enforcement Training Academy at Walters State Community College, where she received the Charles E. Baskette Memorial Award for Courage and Determination, on Dec. 3, 2021, according to Phillips. She was beloved by her classmates and praised by her instructors.

"Deputy Duncan leaves behind a big and wonderful family, full of love and memories, as well as, a work family that loved and appreciated her friendship, leadership and service, in addition to, a community that will grieve, mourn and remember her with a spirit of service and a hunger to help anyone as the committed public servant she was. Today, we ask all Scott Countians, our friends and work family to remember deeply, pray for openly and praise publicly, the life and service of Deputy April Duncan and her loving family," Phillips said.

The sheriff's office said it cannot provide further details on her passing at this time in keeping with standards and procedures.

Officials said they contacted the Office of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler as soon as they learned of her death, and per normal procedure, he asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate her death.