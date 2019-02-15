Scott Hensley has stepped aside as principal of Pigeon Forge Middle School after parents became outraged over the handling of the hiring and departure of a physical education teacher who ended up being charged with inappropriate conduct toward a student.

Pigeon Forge High School assistant Principal Mitchell Whaley will take over as interim principal for the middle school effective Friday for the rest of the year.

Hensley will still be working with the school in his new position as attendance coordinator and will report to work in the CTE Center of Sevier County High School.

"Mr. Scott Hensley has decided to step aside as principal of Pigeon Forge Middle School," a release from Sevier County Schools said. "Mr. Hensley feels that this decision will allow the community and educational family at the school to move forward in a productive manner without unnecessary distractions."

"The students, faculty, and staff of Pigeon Forge Middle School are a great group of people," Hensley said. "It is important that each school day be focused on teaching and learning and I hope that my departure will eliminate the distractions that have clouded the last few days. Pigeon Forge is a great school and community and I wish everyone there the best. It has been a pleasure to serve Pigeon Forge as principal."

Last summer, PE teacher Daniel A. Turner was hired in Sevier County.

Within weeks of being hired, complaints arose about Turner.

In October a middle school student reported he’d tried to show her an inappropriate photo. When confronted that month, Turner quit.

He’s now facing indictment in Sevier County, charged with attempted soliciting – sexual exploitation of a minor. A Sevier County grand jury indicted him in December on the felony.

On Jan. 31, Sevier County superintendent Jack Parton suspended Hensley and Pigeon Forge High School football coach Adrian Watson without pay for their roles in the summer 2018 hiring of Turner.

Records obtained by 10News show Hensley and Watson failed to properly inform the school system about concerns over Turner’s past.

In 2016, Campbell County schools suspended Turner, a teacher at LaFollette Elementary School, after fielding numerous complaints, records show.

He’d repeatedly let young girls rub his shoulders, legs and head, records show, despite being warned to stop it.

Documents show he’d repeatedly texted a substitute teacher, seeking to have sex with her on school grounds and sending her photos of his genitals. In one instance, she relayed how he pointed out a room at the LaFollette school where they could have sex.

She told school officials later she'd at first been willing to pursue a relationship with him but then changed her mind and told him to stop, records show.

Turner also appeared to have looked at sexual content on his school computer at school, according to records.

At Monday's school board meeting, Sevier County superintendent Jack Parton told the crowd at board headquarters that he accepted "full responsibility for what has happened."

He also said, "I've had many sleepless nights over this. We are going to do a better job, I will assure you."

Debra Cline, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, declined earlier Monday to comment about the hiring of Daniel A. Turner and referred questions to the school system's attorney.

Turner faces a court hearing May 14 in Sevier County on a felony charge. He was indicted in December.