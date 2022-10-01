ScoutFest 2022, an event held every three years, brings Boy Scouts to Blaine

ScoutFest is a council-wide event that brings scouts together for fun and learning.

BLAINE, Tenn. — Starting Friday, Boy Scouts from across East Tennessee traveled to Blaine for a special three-year event. It's called ScoutFest, and it brings together the Great Smoky Mountain Council as well well as their families. Venturers, Sea Scouts, Explorers and STEM Scouts were also able to join in the fun.

The event lasts from Friday through Sunday, and participants could view exhibits and learn some special scout skills like blacksmithing, outdoor cooking or shooting sports. They could also watch an arena show or join in some competitions. There were also Cub Scout adventures for younger children.

People could take a trip down a zipline and some participants could also camp out for the weekend, enjoying time with family and friends around a roaring fire. There was an online guide for the event that participants could use to learn more about it.