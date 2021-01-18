Scrambled Jake's deletes tweet, issues apology after insensitive mimosa advertisement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville restaurant apologized after utilizing Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a chance to promote half-priced mimosas.
"We have a dream...of Half-Price Mimosas!" the restaurant announced in a since-deleted tweet.
A screenshot of the mimosa promotional tweet shows it was posted to Twitter on 8:00 a.m. Sunday.
By Monday, the tweet was unavailable, replaced by a three-part apology.
Scrambled Jake's said they apologized for the way their "marketing message came across" and apologized for "the insensitivity that this message might have caused."
A spokesperson for Scrambled Jake's reiterated the same statement from the tweet in a phone call to 10News.