Studies suggest excessive screentime damages children's mental health

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Children across the U.S. are facing a mental health crisis. Social media is among the reasons for the spike.

Countless studies show the negative effects of social media on children. It impacts their mental well-being, self-image and causes feelings of loneliness.

Research suggests excessive screen time is also a factor.

A study out of Australia conducted a global analysis of over half a million children from ages 13 to 15.

The study found more than an hour of screen time a day is detrimental contributing to depression, obesity, an unhealthy diet and decreased physical abilities.

Experts created the 'Wait Until 8th' campaign encouraging parents to wait until eighth grade to give their kids a smartphone.

"If parents will bond together early on, to talk with each other about, 'Let's all hold out,' and do that as a group so that kids, they don't have that sense of isolation," Director of Psychology Services at East Tennessee Children's Hospital Dr. Janis Neece said.