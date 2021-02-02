SCSO: 15-year-old missing from home in Kingsport

Police are asking for help in finding Amber Burke who was last seen Saturday, November 6.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Amber Burke, 15, after she disappeared from her home in Kingsport.

Police say that Burke was last seen on November 6 during the early afternoon hours. They say it is unclear how Burke left her residence but she might be in the company of others.

Burke is described as 5’1” tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, dark-colored jeans and red shoes.