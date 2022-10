The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said Levi Collins, 15, was last seen Sunday at around 3 p.m.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said Sunday they were looking for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen at around 3 p.m. in the area of Sevierville City Park.

They said Levi Collins, 15, is around 5'8" tall and weighs around 150 pounds. They also said he has blue eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie with blue jeans and cowboy boots.

Anyone with information about his location should reach out to SCSO at 865-453-4668.