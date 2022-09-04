SCSO: One person drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night

The Sevier County Sheriff said members of TWRA and Sevier County Rescue Squad recovered the body of Wade E. Brady, 28, around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff said one person has drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night.

According to the sheriff, emergency services were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to the 1500 block of Dyke Road because of a possible drowning.

The sheriff said a man was swimming in a lake when a friend heard him yell for help. The friend entered the lake but was unable to locate the man.

Around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning, TWRA members and Sevier County Rescue Squad recovered the body from the lake. He was identified as Wade E. Brady, 28, of Kodak.