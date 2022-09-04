SCSO: One person drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff said one person has drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night.
According to the sheriff, emergency services were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to the 1500 block of Dyke Road because of a possible drowning.
The sheriff said a man was swimming in a lake when a friend heard him yell for help. The friend entered the lake but was unable to locate the man.
Around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning, TWRA members and Sevier County Rescue Squad recovered the body from the lake. He was identified as Wade E. Brady, 28, of Kodak.
The sheriff said the investigation is still in its early ages.