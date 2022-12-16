SCSO: Sevier Co. officials searching for missing woman last located in Sevierville

Tammy Bohanan's last known whereabouts were near the Dam Store, living in a 1978 Chevy van, according to officials.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in search of Tammy Bohanan. SCSO made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday morning.

Bohanan's family last spoke with her on Thanksgiving, and since then, they have not had communication, SCSO said.

Her last known whereabouts were near the Dam Store, living in a 1978 Chevy van. She is also known to be with David Tipton, said SCSO.