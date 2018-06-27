A Knoxville boating company, Sea Ray, will not be sold, according ot the boatmaker's owner Brunswick Corporation.

The company, which is headquartered in Knoxville, will be retained and revitalized. There is a Sea Ray plant in Vonore. Brunswick Corp. said it will leverage its premium brand to capitalize on growth opportunities in its sport boat and cruiser product categories instead.

It will, however, discontinue Sea Ray sport yacht and yacht models, which will result in the winding down of yacht production in the third quarter of 2018.

"Over the last several months, we have engaged in a thorough sale process for the Sea Ray business, which we believed would generate the highest value for our shareholders," Brunswick Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark Schwabero said. "Although there was interest in the business, the offers we received did not reflect an appropriate value for this premium brand, and did not meet our expectations."

Schwabero said as the sale process neared conclusion, they started to evaluate other strategic option beyond their original plan to sell the Sea Ray business entirely.

"Based on that re-assessment, we have concluded that our best opportunity to maximize value is to retain the Sea Ray brand and refocus the business on the sport boat and cruiser product portfolio," he said. "As part of the transformation of Sea Ray, we will discontinue sport yacht and yacht models and begin an orderly wind down of yacht production."

Winding down its sport yacht and yacht production means as many as 825 jobs will be eliminated at its Sykes Creek and Palm Coast, Florida facilities.

Palm Coast is set to close sometime in 2018. A portion of Sykes Creek will continue to operate for the foreseeable future to support customer service and warranty obligations, along with other operational requirements, according to Brunswick.

