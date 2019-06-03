ESTES PARK, Colo. — The search for a missing East Tennessee man in the Rockies has entered its fourth day, and still no sign of him.

The Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team is searching for 70-year-old James Pruitt, of Etowah. His family last heard from him on Thursday around 10 a.m.

Pruitt had been in the Rocky Mountain National Park area since Feb. 22. and he's visited the area each of the last three winters. A photo of him was taken on Sunday, Feb. 24, on the winter trail between Nymph Lake and Dream Lake.

James Pruitt on Sunday, Feb. 24 on the winter trail between Nymph Lake and Dream Lake.

His vehicle was found at the Glacier Gorge Trailhead, and searchers have fanned out from there to an area of about 15 square miles.

In addition to dozens of experienced searchers from multiple agencies on the ground, a dog team and helicopter are helping in search efforts.

The conditions in the area are harsh. According to a press release from the National Park Service (NPS), searchers are encountering chest-deep snow in some areas and 40 mph wind gusts. More than two feet of snow fell in the search area since Thursday, making it tough to find any way to find any clues to where Pruitt may be.

