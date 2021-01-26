Search firm charging $120K fee in UT coaching search

Parker Executive Search of Atlanta was hired to help look for a new coach days after helping in the AD search

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Days after being hired to help the University of Tennessee find a new athletic director, the Parker Executive Search firm is now assisting as UT looks for a new head football coach at a set fee of $120,000.

Details of Atlanta-based Parker's agreement with UT are contained in a five-page document signed Jan. 21, the same day UT said it was hiring Danny White for the AD position.

Senior Vice Chancellor Chris Cimino penned the agreement with Daniel Parker, firm vice president and managing director.

Former head coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired this month by the university for what it says is cause. Pruitt's lawyer said he did nothing to merit the dismissal.

Expectations are high that White will announce a new coach in the coming days. White, former athletic director at the University of Central Florida, has pledged to conduct a thorough, thoughtful search that will go deeper than candidate lists being circulated among fans on social media.

Parker's fee will come in two invoices, one for $60,000 at the beginning of the search and the balance when a "successful candidate" is hired, according to the agreement.

Parker will help come up with a list of candidates.

"In the event the search parameters are modified which requires additional work by us, or if the Client requests us to recommence or expand the search beyond the original recommendations, we are entitled to an additional fee which will be negotiated prior to the commencement of any additional work," the document states.

Direct expenses related to the search such as travel and Zoom meetings also will be billed.

Parker is tailoring the search to UT's needs.

"The search firm will obtain an understanding of accomplishments, capabilities, strengths and weaknesses, and potential for success for each candidate through resume review, telephone screenings, job specific questionnaires, and, in some instances, personal interviews," according to the document.

It'll do background checks on all candidates and arrange for interviews so that UT screeners such as White can talk with recommended candidates, according to the agreement.

"We must rely on the information provided to us by the candidates, third parties, and public sources, which may or may not be accurate despite our best efforts. There also may be confidential or nonpublic proceedings concerning candidates which we cannot obtain," the document states.

UT, meanwhile, is urged to do its own "off-list" interviews with people who know the finalists in their jobs.

Parker also will help when necessary in salary and benefits negotiations.