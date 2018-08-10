DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) — It's been six months since Joseph Daniels admitting to killing his five-year-old son, Joe Clyde Daniels.

Joe Clyde's body has yet to be found despite months of searching.

“We've had many leads and nothings come up,” said Becky Videau, a Dickson Co. resident. “I think, if he's close, he's really close. I think he's (within) a three mile radius.”

She says with each passing day, the hope of finding Joe Clyde’s body fades.

“I think, when we find him, we'll have closure," Videau said.

According to the TBI, Joseph Daniels confessed to hitting his son repeatedly with his fist until he died and then put the boy's body in the trunk of his car.

Daniels allegedly gave authorities six or seven different locations for his son's body since his confession.

Texas EquuSearch spent hours during the grueling summer months, scouring the overgrown terrain in Dickson County.

“He's definitely still out there,” said Dave Rader with Texas EquuSearch, whose company is conducting the search for Joe Clyde under the direction of Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe.

Rader said they have a new, key piece of equipment that may help this search turn a corner.

“The drone that I have can actually make the determination if a piece of ground has been disturbed,” Rader explained. “We have to have the foliage to drop to use that.”

However, until fall sets in, the search is at a standstill.

“It’s heartbreaking to not have him back," Rader said. "It's not so much the conviction we're worried about, we're worried about getting Joe back. The rest of the pieces will fall into place. It's been six months and, it's gone on long enough.”

© 2018 WBIR