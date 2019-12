The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a man who disappeared Thursday.

According to the SCSO, James McDowell, 68, hasn't been heard from since Thursday, Dec. 5.

His family told deputies he had gone to Florida to visit his son. He was wearing the same jacket in the picture below at the time, and family said he needed a bus ticket in order to get back home.

SCSO

Anyone with information is asked to call the SCSO at (865) 453-4668.