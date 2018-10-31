For many people, dressing up is the highlight of Halloween. Some people spend hours on a DIY outfit and others just buy one at a costume shop.

"It's like a Black Friday, but a Black Friday for two weeks. It can be very hectic," Patty Bush, the owner at the Party Corner in Northeast Knoxville said.

The night before Halloween is a busy one for the store as people pack the business with one thing in mind.

"These are the last minute shoppers. It's small items. Something they need to finish up that costume," Bush said.

Other than the typical big sellers like animal masks, tails and ears, costume shops noticed one item that flew off their shelves.

"People came here asking for it a lot and it sold out really fast," Natalie Hickman, an employee at the Party Corner, said .

The item selling out faster than normal is the mask of WWE Wrestler, Kane, who's also the Mayor of Knox County. We hear Russell Biven might have taken note.

"Besides people loving Kane, he's the Mayor and I'm sure everyone sold out of that one," Patty Bush said.

Cruze Farm is influencing the Scruffy City when it comes to costumes also. The ice cream shop in downtown Knoxville sells Cruze Farm Girl outfits that the employees wear.

"I've seen a lot of little girls and boys dressing up like Cruze Farm girls and boys. It's really cool to see them dressed up and it shows they love Knoxville as much as I do," Wendy Underwood, an employee at Cruze Farm, said.

Patty Bush at the Party Corner also said that the Saturday before Halloween is usually the busiest time of the year for her.

Of course, if you're wanting to look uniquely Knoxville you can always just follow Todd Howell's example. Back in 2007, he dressed up as the Sunsphere itself!

© 2018 WBIR