Season will not be normal for Pride of the Southland Band, officials plan to perform as much as allowed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The show will go on as much as it can, according to officials with the Pride of the Southland Band. They also said they expect the season to be different.

They said the upcoming season will not be normal as the band changes its regular operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they also said that the band will perform as much as it is allowed to do so.

They said that Band Camp was postponed for the fall 2020 season and that it will not be a week-long camp. They also said that board members are working on a plan for it in the next few weeks, to give band members a chance to refine their skills before performing.

They also said that they do not anticipate a Vol Walk or a Band March this season and for there to be fewer students allowed to participate due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Pride of the Southland may have two groups of band students that alternate performances, so all members have a chance to participate, according to officials. It may also play in the stands and on the field, but officials said they are still waiting on guidelines on the number of people allowed in one place.

Officials also said they are in the same boat as fans and players — they want to hear Rocky Top live again.