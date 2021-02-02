x
Seatbelts save lives: Drivers suffer only minor injuries in crash that sends vehicle into pond

The crash occurred late Tuesday morning on Maynardville Pike and Texas Valley Road.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Think seatbelts don't make a difference?

A crash Tuesday morning in North Knox County offers all the evidence you need to toss that idea.

The crash happened about 11:30 a.m., according to Rural Metro Fire.

Two cars collided on Maynardville Pike at Texas Valley Road, according to the agency. The violence of the collision caused one of them, an SUV, to roll several times down an embankment and come to rest in a pond.

Tuesday crash scene on Maynardville Pike and Texas Valley Road.

Only one person was in each vehicle. They suffered only minor injuries, Rural Metro spokesman Jeff Bagwell said.

"Thankfully," Rural Metro said, both drivers wore seatbelts that spared them more serious injuries.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Besides Rural Metro and THP, AMR Ambulance, Knox County Rescue, and the Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

Crash scene Tuesday on Maynardville Pike.