BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Second Harvest Food Bank is hosting its annual MAYDAY fundraiser to keep kids fed while school is out.

MAYDAY starts Thursday at 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

MAYDAY raises funds for Food for Kids, Summer Food for Kids, and the School Pantry programs.