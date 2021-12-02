Second Harvest hosts food drive in honor of local radio host who passed away in 2020

Billy Kidd passed away in in November 2020, after connecting with audiences over the airwaves for more than 20 years on 103.5 WIMZ.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Around a year ago, a beloved radio host in Knoxville passed away. So the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee hosted a food drive Thursday in his honor, collecting donations to give to people across the area.

In November 2020 William Winningham, better known as Billy Kidd, passed away. He hosted a show between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays on 103.5 WIMZ, a classic rock station. He worked in Knoxville radio for decades, connecting with audiences over the airwaves.

Second Harvest said that he also worked with them throughout his career, making an immense impact on the community.

"Friends like Billy are rare, precious and invaluable," they said on social media. "The loss of Billy is still hard to fathom, but we will never forget the impact he made in this community. He cared so deeply for his neighbors on and off-air."

In his honor, they held the Camping for Cans Drive-Up Drop-Off Food Drive. From 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. donors could drive by the Food City at 284 Morrell Road and drop off any kind of food.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center was also at the event, collecting donations of blood. They said they would donate $5 for each person that gave blood.

"This is so important to us because, for over 20 years, WIMZ's Billy Kidd has been camping for cans in parking lots throughout Knoxville," said Alison Galyon, an event coordinator at Second Harvest. "He would camp endlessly, for days, until he raised enough cans and enough money for people to have meals."

Last year, the event was held virtually due to COVID-19.