Lots of leftover Valentine's Day candy is going to a sweet cause.

Second Harvest Food Bank has been accepting peoples' candy donations.

It's gotten so many, the charity is calling itself the 'Chocolate Heart Capital of the World' right now.

The food bank typically doesn't have candy, and doesn't expect it to last long.

"So when we get this stuff, our chocolate that normally we don't have and we put it up on our inventory for our agencies to have, it goes away really quick," Aaron Snuckals with Second Harvest said.

Lots of the sweets will go to mobile pantries. Valentine's Day brings in lots of candy, and after Easter Second Harvest said it will transition to becoming the 'Peeps Capital of the World."