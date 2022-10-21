Second Harvest supporting those impacted by Hurricane Ian

The Maryville-based organization will be donating two semi-truck loads of supplies to the affected areas.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will be delivering two semi-trucks filled with food and kitchen items to communities impacted by Hurricane Ian on October 26.

Second Harvest is partnering with Compassion Ministries who are working with local food banks and agencies in both Port Charlotte and Fort Meyers, Florida to distribute the goods.

The two semi-trucks’ services were donated by a trucking company in Tennessee for Compassion Ministries’ use and will stay in Florida as long as they are needed.

Food, bottled water and disposable kitchen items such as to-go food containers, plates and cutlery were among the donated items.

To donate to Second Harvest Food Bank, you can visit its website.