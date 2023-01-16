Second Harvest to give out food across East TN with 'Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution'

Second Harvest is stopping by different locations across East Tennessee to give away food.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will be stopping at different spots across the area, giving out food at each spot.

It's part of their "Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution" event. During the event, they are stopping at specific addresses to give out boxes of food. They said people should arrive early at each spot to make sure they get a spot in line.

They also said once all the allotted food has been given out at each location, the distribution will end. A list of locations they'll arrive at is below.

Jan. 17: Fentress County (10 a.m. through 12 p.m.) — South Fentress Park at 6233 S. York Highway, Clarkrange, TN 38553

Jan. 19: Blount County (10 a.m. through 12 p.m.) — St. John UMC at 2201 E. Broadway Avenue, Maryville, TN 37804

Jan. 20: Loudon County (10 a.m. through 12 p.m.) — Blairland Baptist Church at 730 Steekee Road, Loudon, TN 37774

Jan 21: Knox County Cherokee Health Systems at 2018 Western Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37921 (8 a.m. through 11 a.m.) A Church Called Home at 5637 Strawberry Plains Pike, Knoxville, TN 37914

Jan. 21: Jefferson County (9 a.m. through 12 p.m.) —Mobile Lifehouse Ministries, pre-registration is required for this event

Jan. 24: Grainger County (10 a.m. through 12 p.m.) — SunFresh Produce at 7405 Rutledge Pike, Rutledge, TN 37861

Other dates for mobile pantry distributions are available on Second Harvest's website.