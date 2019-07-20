Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is putting on shows as part of its 2019 Music Feeds concert series to help people in need.

The Canadian 'Queen' tribute band Simply Queen played Friday night at World's Fair Park. All proceeds are going toward Second Harvest's mission of feeding those in need across 18 counties in the area.

"Every ticket we sell tonight will go feeding people. If we sell a $20 ticket, that's 60 people we're going to feed tonight. If we sell a $30 ticket that's 90 people we're going to feed tonight," Aaron Snuckals with Second Harvest said.

The music continues Saturday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m. with American singer-songwriter Corey Smith at the Tennessee Amphitheater in World's Fair Park.

The evening concert series then plays into late summer and early fall with Shining Star playing tributes to Earth, Wind and Fire on August 3, Steve Earle and the Dukes playing on August 30, and Scott Miller and the Commonwealth on Oct. 4.

