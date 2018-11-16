An escaped inmate out of Bell County, Ky. that had been on the run for months after attacking jail staff and escaping is finally back in custody, according to Claiborne County authorities.

According to the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office, deputies apprehended 46-year-old Matthew Price around 4:50 p.m. Friday.

Price was charged with breaking into a pharmacy in Claiborne County and is also facing charges in Virginia as well. He is being held at the Claiborne County jail and will be extradited back to Bell County, Ky.

Price had been on the run since Aug. 21 after he and 41-year-old David Mosely attacked jail staff, overpowered them, and escaped the Bell County Detention Center. One officer was sprayed in the eye with bleach and another suffered broken ribs.

Kentucky State Police caught David Mosley in the Wallsend community days after the escape. He was brought back and charged with Second Degree Escape and Assault on Jail staff.

